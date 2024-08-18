Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 11.1%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 866,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.76. 234,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

