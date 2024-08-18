Short Interest in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rises By 14.8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America decreased their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.66. The company had a trading volume of 376,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. BeiGene has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

