Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Expands By 5.7%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 23,590,000 shares. Currently, 41.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND remained flat at $6.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,672. The company has a market capitalization of $398.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.19.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

