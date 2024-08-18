Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Drops By 18.5%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 70,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

