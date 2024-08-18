Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Decreases By 16.1%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.