Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Decreases By 8.9%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,639. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,976 shares of company stock worth $33,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. 15,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,103. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $296.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.