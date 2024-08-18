Short Interest in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expands By 5.7%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Community Bank System Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. 234,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.