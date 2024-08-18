Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Drops By 10.4%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of Dyadic International stock remained flat at $1.32 on Friday. 52,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on DYAI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.