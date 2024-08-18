Short Interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Drops By 17.0%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.36 on Friday. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.