Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 27.2%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 1,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.3 days.

Entain Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

