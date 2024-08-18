Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 27.2%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 1,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.3 days.
Entain Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.
Entain Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What are earnings reports?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.