Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expands By 14.7%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 479.8% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after buying an additional 573,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $21,829,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. 631,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,217. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.