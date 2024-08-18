Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Increases By 7.7%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $117.24.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

