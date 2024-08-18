Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Drops By 12.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.1 %

FFXDF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 8,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

