Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Increases By 6.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.09% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.45.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.