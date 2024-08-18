Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 9.2%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,696. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

