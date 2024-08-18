Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expands By 15.8%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 129,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,317. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $358.64 million, a PE ratio of 625.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

