Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Grows By 5.6%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 506.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

About FTAI Aviation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

