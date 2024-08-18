Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Rises By 7.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 150,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,476. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

