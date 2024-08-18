Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increases By 18.4%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 430,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

GAMB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

