Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expands By 15.5%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG remained flat at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 169.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 263,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

