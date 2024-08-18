Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Decreases By 16.0%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

