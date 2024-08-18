Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Decreases By 9.0%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $946.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

