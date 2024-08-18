Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Expands By 17.0%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

GIFI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 21,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,570. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

