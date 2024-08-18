Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Rises By 19.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $193.13 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.