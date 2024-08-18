Short Interest in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Increases By 15.4%

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUDA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Acquisition I by 5,696.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 168,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Acquisition I alerts:

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUDA remained flat at $12.56 during midday trading on Friday. Hudson Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.