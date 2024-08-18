Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 15.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,220. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Intevac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

