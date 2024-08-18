Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Expands By 15.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.
Intevac Stock Up 0.8 %
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Intevac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
