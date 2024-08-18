Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Declines By 15.5%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 164,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP
Insider Activity at IPG Photonics
In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.