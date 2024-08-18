Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Declines By 15.5%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 164,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

