Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases By 17.0%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,803. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

