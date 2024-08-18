Short Interest in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Drops By 9.0%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,036. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of KVYO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,311. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

