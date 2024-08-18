Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Decreases By 12.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,330,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 35,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 8,882,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,057. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

