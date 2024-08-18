Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declines By 16.1%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 992,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $193.46. 242,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $220.32. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.