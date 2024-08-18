Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Grows By 14.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,696 shares of company stock worth $220,795 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,840,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,519. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

