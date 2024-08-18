Short Interest in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declines By 18.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 137,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,542,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

