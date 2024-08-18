Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Decreases By 21.0%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 23,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL remained flat at $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,928,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 65.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 367,481 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 10,227,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,558,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 340.0% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

