Short Interest in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Decreases By 17.0%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $128,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

CLX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 926,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

