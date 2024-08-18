Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.96. 2,131,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.