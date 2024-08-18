Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,623. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

