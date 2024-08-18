Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,302,000 after buying an additional 196,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,546. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

