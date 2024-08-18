Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

