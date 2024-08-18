Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $193.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

