Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 44 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.59. 852,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.