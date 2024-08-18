Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $670,950.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

