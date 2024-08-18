Singing Machine (MICS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Singing Machine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Singing Machine has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

