SingularityNET Price Hits $0.37 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $444.01 million and approximately $80,730.91 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,897.99 or 0.99995201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36655288 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $89,309.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.