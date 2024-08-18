Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.46% of Skyline Champion worth $57,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $1,783,616. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.79. 460,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

