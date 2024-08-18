Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 335 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $337.89. The stock had a trading volume of 838,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.82 and a 200 day moving average of $340.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.