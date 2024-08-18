Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 353 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.34. 78,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,747. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

