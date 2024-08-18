Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 11,226 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 1,397,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

