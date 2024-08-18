Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 7,668 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 75,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

