Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after buying an additional 633,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

NVO traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $134.89. 2,111,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.